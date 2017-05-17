Talented Artist Adds a Clever Interactive Speaking Element to His Sidewalk Chalk Characters

During the Chalk the Walk event in Mount Vernon, Iowa, artist and creative director Greg Dietzenbach added the additional and amazing element of speech to two of his chalk characters. Dietzenbach invited participants through simple instructions asking them to access a specific website on their smartphones, lay the phones at the mouths of the sloth and the puma with the volume turned way up and press play. After a 3-2-1 countdown, the drawn animals began speaking with one another.

I like to do things differently so when a small town in Iowa had a sidewalk chalk festival I decided to incorporate interactivity and technology into my art. I wanted people to participate with my art. The result was an innovative and funny experience with a positive message.