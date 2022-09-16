Vocal Parrot Repeatedly Says the Word ‘Glass’ While Looking Out of the Window

A very intelligent and vocal African Gray Parrot named Apollo, who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, repeatedly said the word “glass” while looking out of the window and when his humans, Tori and Dalton, presented him with different items made of glass.

Apollo the Talking African Grey Parrot

Apollo had been surrendered to a pet store when he was approximately eight months old. Lacey and Dalton adopted him and, per their own words, they love him like a child.

Follow us as we raise Apollo, our African Grey, like he’s our own child. He receives a preschool-level homeschooling education from his human parents, Dalton and Tori.

Apollo can also identify other materials and colors upon request.

