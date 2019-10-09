Talking Heads Songs Reimagined as 1950s Pulp Fiction Novels, Magazine Covers, Flyers and Advertisements

Artist Todd Alcott (previously) has visually reimagined the songs of the Talking Heads as mid-century vintage paperback books, magazine covers, ads and flyers that perfectly capture the essence of the band’s style and particularly, front man David Byrne’s writing.

For the song “Psycho Killer”, Alcott chose to create a mock-up of a French art magazine, while “Once in a Lifetime” is based upon a magazine advertisement of the film Man in a Gray Flannel Suit, “This Must Be the Place” is a fascinating take on a 1950s housing development flyer, “Life During Wartime” is a men’s magazine cover, “Take Me to the River” is an outdoor life cover and “Burning Down the House” is inspired by pulp novel.

“Psycho Killer” re-imagines the classic 1977 Talking Heads song as an issue of the seminal French film-analysis magazine Cahiers du Cinema. Dated “March 1974” as that is the earliest date the song “Psycho Killer” is known to have been performed by David Byrne’s band The Artistics. …”Once in a Lifetime” re-imagines the classic Talking Heads song as a magazine advertisement for the 1962 classic The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit…”This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” re-imagines the classic 1983 Talking Heads song as an advertisement for a 1950s suburban housing development…”Take Me to the River” re-imagines the Talking Heads’ recording of the classic Al Green song as the cover of a 1950s-era issue of Field & Stream, with the four members of the band enjoying a day on lake….”Life During Wartime” re-imagines the classic 1979 Talking Heads song as a 1950s men’s adventure magazine …”Burning Down the House” re-imagines the classic 1983 Talking Heads song as the cover of a 1950s pulp novel.

These and Alcott’s other clever prints are available through his Etsy store.

via Open Culture