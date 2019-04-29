A Revised Paperback Edition of ‘Tales of The San Francisco Cacophony Society’ Available For Pre-Order

Tales of the San Francisco Cacophony Society, the wonderfully strange but true chronicle of the underground group’s historic run — compiled and edited by Kevin Evans, the late Carrie Galbraith, and Laughing Squid partner John Law — was oringinally released as a hardback book in 2013.

Last Gasp has announced that the book will be released in May as a revised paperback edition.

A template for pranksters, artists, adventurers and anyone interested in rampant creativity, for years to come. Tales Of The San Francisco Cacophony Society tells the history of the most influential underground cabal that you have never heard of. Rising from the ashes of the mysterious and legendary Suicide Club, The Cacophony Society, at its zenith, hosted chapters in over a dozen major cities, and influenced much of what was once called the underground. Flash Mobs, Urban Exploration, and Culture Jamming are a few of the pop culture trends that Cacophony helped kick off.