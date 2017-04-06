Laughing Squid

Talented Musicians Perform Original Symphonies on a Variety of Manual Typewriters

Great Big Story visited with The Boston Typewriter Orchestra, a group of talented alternative musicians who compose and perform original symphonies using sounds emitted from manual typewriters as their instrument of choice.

The Boston Typewriter Orchestra is an ensemble for typewriter and voice. Some of us have musical backgrounds, some of us don’t. …We play a wide variety of typewriters, from some small, portable models all the way up to some relatively large desk models. A lot of what we do in building up songs is really exploring what different sounds we can get out of the typewriter and how we can incorporate them into a song.

