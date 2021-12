A Group of Friends Strike Poses While Taking Photos With Random Strangers at Shopping Centers

PJ Howard IV and his friends went into various stores and malls to strike poses for photos with random strangers who were shopping up and down the aisles. According to Howard, a lot of people were happy to interact, while but there were some who didn’t want anything to do with them.

Some passed the vibe check & some didn’t.

via Everlasting Blort