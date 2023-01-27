A Melodious Ringing Cover of ‘Toxicity’ on Handpan

Self-taught percussionist El Estepario Siberiano, who effortlessly plays heavy riffs with one hand, performed a melodious cover of the System of a Down song “Toxicity” on a ringing handpan drum. The song adapted to the instrument perfectly despite needing a couple of adjustments.

I’m about to play “Toxicity” by System of a Down for all of you, but the first thing that I need to say is that this hand pan only has 10 notes so I’m going to need to change some of the parts. Please remember this is just an adaptation and I am not a professional hand pan player.

El Estepario Siberiano also played the Slipknot song “Snuff” on handpan.