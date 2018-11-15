Laughing Squid

Native Dubbing That Seamlessly Translates Video Content Into Various Languages Through Generative AI

Synthesia ENACT

Synthesia, a company focused on using artificial intelligence for good, has created ENACT, a native dubbing feature that uses generative AI to seamlessly translate video content into various languages. The program synchronizes the lip movements of an actor with that of a voice actor speaking a specific language, thereby lifting the barriers of language and allowing content creators further reach.

ENACT enables translation without the creative casualty of dubbing or subtitling, resulting in a seamless experience for the viewer. Native dubbing is a new method of translating video content that utilises AI to synchronise the lip movements of an actor to a new dialogue track. …Our goal is to remove the language barrier from video and allow content from both YouTube influencers and high-end productions to reach a much larger audience than today.



