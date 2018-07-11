Talented Keyboardist Recreates All of the Many Synth Sounds Found in the Iconic Toto Song ‘Africa’

On the first episode of the second season of the Reverb Series Synth Sounds, the very talented keyboardist William Kurk broke down “the internet’s favorite song“, namely “Africa” by Toto, into its many iconic synthesizer parts. Kurk then recreated each one, using equipment similar to that available at the time.

