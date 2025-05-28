Singapore Wins World Championship With Incredible 4-Way Synchronized Indoor Skydiving Routine

A very graceful team of indoor skydivers from Singapore performed an incredible synchronized 4-way free routine inside a wind tunnel for the 5th FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships. The event took place at Airspace Indoor Skydiving in Charleroi, Belgium, from April 25 to 27, 2025.

Our free routine for the World Championships 2025. We are so so happy with it, dynamic four-way routine is definitely the coolest to create and we’re happy to add new elements and our own style.