Gorgeous 8K Film Capturing the Symbiotic Relationship Between Busy Insects and Colorful Blooming Flowers

Thomas Blanchard, an incredibly imaginative color artist turned to the beauty of nature with “-N- Uprising”, a gorgeous short film that captures the colorful symbiotic relationship between busy insects and blooming flowers. The insects of the film were shot in 8K resolution and the blooming flowers are made up of over 5,000 high-definition photographs.

For 7 months, I observed insects and mainly the butterfly cycle where we see the caterpillar turn into chrysalis and then the butterfly out of the chrysalis. The Insect videos were filmed in 8K with camera RED Helium 8K. The flower outbreaks are an assemblage of hundreds of 5K photos that have been made on a regular interval.

