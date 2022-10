Dutch daredevil Mark of The Flying Dutchmen shared stunning 4K POV footage of a coaster ride down a mountain into the Oeschinen Valley in the Bernese Oberland region of Switzerland.

The mountain coasters is located next to the gondola ! Oeschinensee is one of the most beautiful lake in Switzerland’s Bernese Oberland region. It is located 4 km east of Kandersteg in the Oeschinen valley.