Male Frog Races Down the Slippery Swiss Alps to Breed

In an amusing clip from the David Attenborough series Planet Earth III, a newly awakened male common frog in the Swiss Alps anxiously races other males downhill to the breeding pool where the females of the species await after winter hibernation. Unfortunately, our guy hits a few icy bumps and is veered way off-course. He arrives late and almost gives up until he sees a tardy female. It is love at first sight.

In the French Alps, this male common frog comes out of hibernation – single and ready to mingle. But we all know “the course of true love never did run smooth”, and that’s especially true when you have to battle predators, icy slopes and plenty of competition.