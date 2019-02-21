A Book Featuring the Unique Cat Ladders Residents of Bern, Switzerland Attach to the Exterior of Their Homes

Swiss graphic designer Brigitte Schuster has published Swiss Cat Ladders, a wonderful book exploring the unique cat ladders that the residents of Bern, Switzerland attach the exterior of their homes. These ladders come in many different styles and forms, mostly coordinating with the style of the residence. The book is available for pre-order and will be released in September 2019.

The example of the city of Bern is used to research Swiss cat ladders. A cat ladder is a climbing aid for cats, which is usually attached to buildings. The research is based on photographs of cat ladders in the context of their surrounding architecture…A closer look at the cat ladders reveals sociological, architectural and aesthetic perspectives

via swissmiss