A Folk Band Explains the New US Zip Codes in 1967

1960s folk band The Swingin’ Six starred in a musical PSA that aired in September 1967 explaining the new zip code system. Nationwide zip codes were first introduced to the United States in 1963. Despite its rollout four years earlier, the Postal Service wanted to ensure that every American understood the importance of their Zone Improvement Plan (Zip) code with the help of several groovy young folks.

Here’s the longer version of the PSA.