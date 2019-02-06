A Surreal Series of Crocheted Masks Representing How People Portray Themselves Online

Irish performance artist Threadstories has created a somewhat eerie but highly symbolic series of surreal crocheted masks, some of which have a great deal of movement to them. Each of these masks represent the different ways people portray themselves online where no one can necessarily see them as they really are. Threadstories spoke with Colossal about what the masks mean.

The masks deny the viewer the full story of who the sitter is, echoing the curated or false personas we portray and view online daily…The masks are mutations of our private and public selves.

via Colossal