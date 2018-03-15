Surgical Resident Honestly Critiques Fictional Medical Procedures From Film and Television Shows

Annie Onishi, general surgery resident at Columbia University, takes a look at emergency room and operating room scenes from a variety of television shows and movies and breaks down how accurate they really are.

In a therapeutic episode of the Wired series Technique Critique , surgical resident and marathon winner , Dr. Annie Onishi critiqued 49 fictional medical procedures from both films and television shows, offering her honest expertise as to which procedures are real, which ones could possibly happen and those that would never, ever happen.

