Super Slow Motion Footage Showing How Fast a Sheet of 5mm Tempered Glass Cracks When Agitated

Slo-Mo Guys Speed of Cracking Glass

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of the Slo Mo Guys wanted to find how fast a sheet of 5mm tempered glass would crack when agitated. They first started with a clear sheet and then moved on to see in which way different colors of paint would change the speed. All of this, of course was captured in super slow motion.

Gav and Dan use some absolutely insane frame rates to learn how fast 5 millimetre tempered glass cracks. 3 pieces of glass were harmed in the making of this video. Filmed at 28,500, 78,000 and 481,000fps on the Phantom V2512.

SloMo Guys Colors Glass Shatter



