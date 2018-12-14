Super Slow Motion Footage Showing How Fast a Sheet of 5mm Tempered Glass Cracks When Agitated

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of the Slo Mo Guys wanted to find how fast a sheet of 5mm tempered glass would crack when agitated. They first started with a clear sheet and then moved on to see in which way different colors of paint would change the speed. All of this, of course was captured in super slow motion.

