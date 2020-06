Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Phi Compile of the British micro game studio Phigames and his 4 year old son used refrigerator magnets to make a very clever stop motion animation that recreates a Super Mario video game level on their stainless steel refrigerator.

My 4 year old son and I attempted some stop motion animation this weekend… This is Super Fridge Mario s01e01! pic.twitter.com/3zubh8zmBG — Phi Compile (@phi6) June 28, 2020

