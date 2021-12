Violinist Plays Live Soundtrack for Super Mario Bros.

Musician Teppei Okada quite adeptly played a wonderful violin soundtrack to a rousing game of Super Mario Bros. that was playing on the television beside him. Okada first did a performance like this in 2010.

I tried to play it again for the first time in 10 years since the post in 2010.

Here’s Okada’s original performance.

