The talented trio of Foggy Mountain Spaceship performed a uniquely wonderful covers of the “Overworld” and “Underworld” themes from Super Mario Bros. on banjos, noting how the two separate musical compositions connect and contrast with each other.

Enjoy our take on the classic Mario Brothers and Underworld themes. These songs are nostalgic for us. We love the interplay between the bass line and melody in the main theme, and the contrast the minor key in the Underworld theme provides.