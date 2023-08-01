An Amazing Super Mario Bros. Beatbox Remix

World Beatbox Champion SO-SO performed an incredible medley of Super Mario Bros. theme remixes of all different styles using his incredible beatboxing skills and vocal performances.

This video is 100% beatbox and vocal performance

The songs he covered were Super Mario Bros (UK Garage Remix), Underground (HIPHOP Remix), Mario Circuit (Trance Remix), Luigi’s Mansion (Midtempo Bass Remix), Jungle Level (Reggaeton Remix), Water Land (Future Bass Remix), and Super Star (Drum’n’bass Remix).

via The Awesomer