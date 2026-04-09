Liquid Death and Pit Viper Create UV Sunglasses for Dead People So They Can Safely ‘See the Light’

The hilarious canned beverage company Liquid Death, who previously partnered with Spotify on an amusing urn that eternally streams music from a customized playlist, collaborated with Pit Viper to create a pair of performance sunglasses for dead people with UV protection so they can “see the light” without harming their eyes. It also allows the dearly departed to truly rock out in style.

Did you know there are more dead people on earth than alive people? So why have they been ignored by other sunglasses companies for years? That’s why we teamed up to create these limited edition shades designed for the performance needs of the dead.