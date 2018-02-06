For part six of their The Super Slow Show, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured 4k slow motion footage of two professional sumo wrestlers engaging in battle. Gruchy also hopped into the ring to challenge one of the amazing wrestlers.
