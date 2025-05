Champion Skater Turns Two Suitcases Into Skates

Champion skater Ilia Savosin, who amusingly turns common items into skates, transformed two bright red Airs suitcases into a pair of skates with extendable handles. Despite the seemingly clunkiness of wearing luggage on one’s feet, Savosin easily conquered hills, ramps, curbs, and even flips.

Savosin also tried this with a set of Airs Luggage in blue.