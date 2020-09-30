fbpx

Tiny Christmas Trees Made From Succulent Plants

Amanda Ryan of Terracotta Corner in Ormond Beach, Florida creates absolutely beautiful miniature Christmas trees out of a variety of the succulent plants she sells through her Etsy shop. In addition to “trees”, Ryan also creates living holiday wreaths, terrariums, dream catchers, and other custom items.

You’ll find a little bit of everything and A LOT of succulents including our exotic grafted Adenium collection and of course our made-to-order Succulent Wreaths available in a variety of sizes starting at 6″ through 18” and a whole lot of other goodies.

