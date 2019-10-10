Comedian Shares His Hilariously Accurate But Sadly Rejected Lyrics to the ‘Succession’ Theme Song

Upon hearing that rapper Pusha T was approached by HBO and Succession composer Nicolas Britell to create lyrics to accompany the series’ somber theme instrumental, the very talented Demi Adejuyigbe, who gleefully celebrates the 21st of September every year, decided to submit his own version.

not trying to start a feud or anything but I’m a little annoyed @HBO & Nicholas Britell asked Pusha T to write lyrics to the Succession theme, since they asked me to first and turned my version down https://t.co/MUywcSIYzq pic.twitter.com/q8OLy52krZ — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) October 9, 2019

While Adejuyigbe’s multi-track mini-operetta is absolutely spot-on hilarious, Pusha T’s excellent rap of the Succession theme song is a masterpiece unto itself. The full track will be released on October 11, 2019.