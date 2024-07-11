Exploring the Historic Subterranean Ruins Under London

ReYOUniverse explored the tunnels of London to learn more about the ancient Roman ruins that pushed down under modern city, along with other subterranean items, such as the old stables from the 19th century, a World War II bomb shelter, document storage, a citywide sewage system, the London Underground subway system, and more, as described by narrator Kent Bleazard.

There are Roman ruins in London. And they are located… underground. And this is not the only amazing attraction hiding under London. Today we will descend step by step into the underground depths of this amazing city

via Kraftfuttermischwerk