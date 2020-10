Professional stuntman and mascot Zoli Berencsi, who was dressed like Mr. Clean, skillfully launched himself from a swing, did a mid-air flip and landed right into his awaiting pants. Once safely ensconced inside his trousers, Berrencsi then butt scooted across the floor to ensure a good fit.

How Mr. Clean gets dressed.

Berrencsi also did a similar trick after flipping off a pair of suspended gymnastic rings and even did an incredible standing flip that also landed him right into his trousers.