What to Do When You Get Stung by a Jellyfish

Life Noggin narrator Pat Graziosi, who voices the animated Blocko, addresses the very real summertime concern of jellyfish stings and offers some very good advice as to what to do if you get stung. There are just a few simple steps to relieve the pain and restrict venom flow, provided the jellyfish was not of the box variety, which requires more immediate and serious treatment.

Effective treatment of jellyfish stings depends on the species that stings you. But generally, if you’ve been stung, you should remove any attached tentacles with tweezers instead of scraping or rubbing them as pressure releases their venomous capsules. Then soak the affected area in hot water or vinegar. Severe stings may require CPR and if it was a box jelly you may need an antivenom.