Students Perform Captivating Orchestral Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Paranoid Android’ for Graduation

Dutch musician Anne Pater shared a wonderful orchestral cover of the intense Radiohead song “Paranoid Android” performed by students at Utrechts Conservatorium in 2017 as part of Pater’s graduation study.

This was a graduation assignment for my study: music in education at the Utrechts Conservatory.

For this performance each student arranged their own musical part and then worked together to create the whole song from the various parts.

Every student arranged a piece, which started months before the performance. All the Utrecht students from the music in education study joined the choir and orchestra so I knew what kind of instruments I had to arrange.

