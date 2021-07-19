Student Pilot Who Loses Power on a Single Engine Plane Calmly Figures Out How to Safely Land

While finishing his first solo cross country flight on May 22, 2021, student pilot and motivational speaker Brian Parsley found himself in the scary position of losing complete power on his single-engine Cessna 150 while high up in the sky. Rather than panicking, Parsley calmly contacted the tower below who told him that he was cleared for the nearest runway. Parsley stated that he couldn’t make it that far and instead told them that he was over a residential area but saw a clear field nearby. After getting the go-ahead to land, Parsley did so in the safest manner possible.

Here’s Parsley explaining what went through his mind as his plane was losing power.