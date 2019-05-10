A Squishy Tardigrade You Can Squeeze When Stressed

Online novelty retailer Archie McPhee has released a bright green, wonderfully squishy

tardigrade to hold tight and squeeze when feeling stressed, after all they can survive just about anything. This adorable little foam water bear (or moss piglet) is waterproof and always available for a satisfying squoosh.

Tardigrades, or water bears as they’re lovingly referred to, are so tiny, you never know when they’re around. We made this 4-1/2″ squishy polyurethane foam version of the microscopic marvel so you could not only see it, but also squeeze it in your hand. The mighty tardigrade can survive everything from outer space to dehydration to frigid temperatures. Surely he can withstand absorbing some of your stress. Also known as moss piglets because… I mean… c’mon.