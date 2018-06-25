On a upside down episode of the Vanity Fair series Notes on a Scene, visual effects team leaders Paul Graff and Christina Graff explain the special effects used in season two of Stranger Things.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.