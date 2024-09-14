The Strange Deaths of Aristocrats in Medieval Times

Lance Geiger of The History Guy looked back to the medieval period (500 to 1500 ACE) of history to look at the less than noble, even ridiculous deaths that plagued the ruling aristocrats of the time.

Despite the dangers of medieval combat and the expectations of nobility, however, many at the highest levels of aristocracy died in less than noble mundane accidents, and even in embarrassing circumstances.

These embarrassing deaths included deadly falls off horses, fights with pigs, being accidentally set on fire due while wrapped in brandy soaked linen, getting knocked on the head during a trip to the toilet, getting stuck in a smelly sewer drain trap, and of course, gout.