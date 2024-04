Stealthy Mouse Steals a Cookie From Kitchen Counter

A little mouse peered out from a secret hiding place in the crease of the stove, saw that no human was around and stealthily climbed onto the counter to an open bag of Oreo cookies. The mouse quickly took a cookie and ran back into the stove to enjoy the ill-gotten bounty.

A mouse sticks his head out of a stove in the kitchen. He runs onto the stove and over to a bag of Oreo cookies. He takes a cookie and goes back inside the stove.