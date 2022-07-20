A Mesmerizing Stop-Motion Video Showing a Wooden Tissue Box Being Constructed Without Tools

Filmmaker omozoc created a mesmerizing stop-motion short showing the construction of a tissue box made out of wood. The video makes it appear as if no tools were used and that all woodworking was literally done by hand. Like their other videos, the video was made using photos without the use of CGI.

This is a stop motion video. CG is not used. This video is made up of 791 uncensored photos stitched together. I spent 22 days making this one minute video.

Here’s one of the actual tools used in making this video.