An Extremely Creative Series of Stop Motion Animations Featuring Matchsticks With Red Tips

Designer Tomohiro Okazaki of Swimming Design made an extremely creative series of stop motion animations that feature matchsticks with red tips. In several cases, the matchsticks flatten out to create 3D shapes, others give the rigid sticks a certain fluidity to create knots around themselves and bouncy circles, and others separate the tip to make it a separate entity altogether.

Okazaki stated in his bio that he likes to present the world in new ways.

(translated) Design work provides an opportunity to face worlds and events that I have never known before, acts that connect with people and society, and the possibility of discovering and assembling new ways of understanding and structure of the world.

via The Kid Should See This