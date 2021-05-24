Remarkable Stop Motion Animations of Running Animals That Are Made Out of Metal Parts

Director Aghil Hosseinian creates absolutely remarkable stop motion animations of animals made out of metal parts including washers, nuts, and screws, that run, gallop, waddle, and hop in continuous motion. Hosseinian also accurately portrays the manner in which each animal moves, making them appear as if they are alive. Sound effects are included with each stride. This particular genre is Hosseinian’s specialty.

Aqil Hosseinian…has special skills in working with objects, dough, metal, paper and any material that can be moved. His passion for different materials, as well as light and sound, has made objects move as if they were alive.

via The Kid Should See This