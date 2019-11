Kevin Parry (previously), a stop-motion animator for LAIKA in Portland, Oregon, has compiled the act of slicing of several different multi-colored marble cakes into an enticing timelapse with a real sweet tooth.

It’s CAKE. This took a lot longer to animate than I ever could have imagined. I put so much work into this stop-motion that I am now a professional baker – I am now accepting bookings for your next event.