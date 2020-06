Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While at the Sasso Art Residency, filmmaker William Crook created “Stickmatch”, a wonderful stop-motion animated short of a wooden stick that becomese as a match and several autumn leaves act as the flame. Fellow filmmaker Antonia Meile provided the sound.

