A Stunning Sticker Reproduction of the Iconic 1960 Photo of Ruby Bridges Being Escorted to School

Artist Noah Scalin of Skull-A-Day fame and other amazing projects, created an incredible portrait of the iconic American civil rights activist Ruby Bridges with commercially produced stickers, similar to the ones he used in a self-portrait timelapse. Scalin was recreating a photograph from 1960, in which Bridges was being escorted from school by federal marshals, after she became the first black child to attend the all-white elementary school in her hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

My interpretation of this photo, made with thousands of commercially produced stickers, places this powerful image into our modern context, where sadly it remains as relevant today as it was then.

This piece is part of Scalin’s “of America” solo show at at Krause Gallery in New York City, taking place from May 12-June 5, 2018.

Here’s the original black and white photo from 1960 for comparison.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips