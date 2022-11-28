Steve Kornacki Enthusiastically Analyzes Dog Trends in the United States on His Famous Big Board

In honor of the 2022 National Dog Show, which took place just before Thanksgiving, the amazing Steve Kornacki enthusiastically analyzed dog trends in the United Statues on his famous “Big Board”, much in the same wonderful way he analyzes election races.

Wonder what the most popular breed is in the country? Steve Kornacki has that and more dog trends on the big board.

Here are the finalists for “Best in Show” at the 2022 National Dog Show.

Here’s Kornacki explaining the technology of his Big Board.