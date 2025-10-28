Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge Learns That Ordering Coffee in 2025 Isn’t as Social as It Was in the Past

The rather tactless, self-isolating television personality Alan Partridge, played famously by the inimitable Steve Coogan since 1991, decided that he wanted some human interaction, so he went to a coffee shop in the hopes of having a conversation.

In the atomised world of isolated living, the coffee shop is one of the last bastions of human interaction.And not even a grumpy mums-netter, who leaves the door open because she’s got a pram and that means that she can’t close doors, can spoil the cool vibes.

Unfortunately, ordering coffee did not provide him with the experience for which he’d hoped, as the barista pointed him directly to a touchscreen to place his order.

Alan Partridge: Can I have an Americano, please? Barista: You order it on the touchscreen. Alan Partridge: But you’re here. Barista: I know, but you do it on the touchscreen. Alan Partridge: Okay, why? Barista: Err, that’s where you do it. Alan Partridge: Right and what happens then? Barista: The order goes to the barista. Alan Partridge: Who’s that?

This is a clip from How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), which marks the character’s return to television since 2021, where he finds himself unemployed and seeking answers through attending to the mental health of himself and others.

Steve Coogan on Alan Partridge