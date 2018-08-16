Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cosmologist Stephen Webb Addresses the Age Old Question About There Being Life on Other Planets

by at on

In April 2018, British cosmologist and astrobiologist Stephen Webb spoke to a Vancouver TedX audience about seeing a UFO as a child. This event, he stated, made him wonder exactly “Where are all the aliens?“, is there life on other planets in other galaxies? How would they exist or would we need to grow life elsewhere? With the latter, Webb warned, however, that there are certain barriers that would need to be overcome in order to create new life on a friendly planet or star. The ability to build and maintain a population has several requirements; habitability with flowing water, abiogenesis, the ability to create life from non-life, technological advancements and ability to communicate across space. While this formula may seem simple in relative terms, it’s unclear how to make these things happen.

The basic building blocks of life aren’t unique to Earth: amino acids have been found in comets,
complex organic molecules in interstellar dust clouds, water in exoplanetary systems.The ingredients are there, we just don’t know how they combine to create life, and presumably there will be worlds on which life doesn’t start. …As for the height of the barriers, your guess is as good as anyone’s. In my experience, when people sit down and do the math, they typically conclude there are thousands of civilizations in the galaxy. But then we’re back to the puzzle: Where is everybody?



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP