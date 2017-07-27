Laughing Squid

Pennywise the Clown Hunts Down Kids in a Horrifying New Trailer for Stephen King’s ‘IT’

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for IT, a new adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic horror novel of the same name that is being directed by Andy Muschietti. The creepy new trailer features Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) the child eating clown terrorizing a group of kids in the town of Derry, Maine. IT is set to arrive in theaters on September 8th, 2017.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

