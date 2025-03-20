An Incredible Tour Inside the Landmark Steinway & Sons Piano Factory in Astoria, Queens

Jack Coyne of Public Opinion was given an incredible tour of the landmark Steinway & Sons piano factory in Astoria, Queens, by Anthony Gilroy, the vice president of marketing for the company.

We recently had the opportunity to visit the Steinway & Sons piano factory, where they have been handcrafting world-class pianos since the 1870s. We spoke with the dedicated craftspeople and artisans who shape, tune, and perfect these instruments by hand—many of whom have been working at Steinway for decades

While inside, Coyne was able to speak with a number of employees, each of who had tremendous pride in the work they do. These employees include Printa, Bernard, Jack, Lady G (Gwendolyn Folk), and Ben Gac. They’ve all been working for Steinway & Sons for years and wouldn’t trade what they do for anything.

Lady G: Every day The 7th of February be 31 years. Nothing else… I don’t want nothing else Coyne What’s your favorite part of your job Lady G: Coming to Steinway and doing it. This is where I belong.

Coyne also visited the New York Philharmonic, where he spoke with

Matías Tarnopolsky, the President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center to see a Steinway piano in action.

We’re in the beautiful West Green room of the great David Geffen Hall right here at Lincoln Center We’re here to talk about this piano and then more broadly about Steinway. One of the most extraordinary thing about these musical instruments when performed by the very best artists, whether they’re playing loud or soft, the sound carries but also the sound draws you in.