A Multilayered Gayageum Cover of Steely Dan’s ‘Do It Again’

Gifted musician Luna Lee performed an amazing multilayered cover of the classic Steely Dan song “Do It Again” on a traditional Korean Gayageum, capturing both the instrumental and vocal tracks of the catchy 1972 song. Lee stated that it reminded her of something else.

It sounded like a little Chinese rock song in my ears. So I played like it.