Craftsman Builds a Steel Hammer Using Washers

Craftsman Hassan Abu-Izmero (HABU) crafted a shiny hammer by wrapping steel washers around a metal rod and a custom-measured head. Each washer was painstakingly fused together around the hammer until it reached HABU’s desired badass skeletal appearance.

The Skeleton Hammer | Nothing more to say… :)

via The Awesomer