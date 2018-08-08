Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Steampunk Tree House at Dogfish Head Brewery

by at on

A post shared by Scott Beale (@scottbeale) on

Recently while driving through Delaware, Lori and I visited the legengary Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton, DE. They have a wonderful tasting room and a really great outdoor space that features the incredible Steampunk Tree House as the centerpiece. The 40′ tall, 40′ wide, 8 ton tree house was created by Sean Orlando and the Five Ton Crane Arts in Oakland, CA as a Burning Man art installation for the 2007 event. The tree house then moved to its permanent location at Dogfish Head in 2010.

The Steampunk Tree House was made to explore the relationship between our rapidly changing natural world and the persistent human drive to connect with it and one another. It is our second nature.

A post shared by Lori Dorn (@hrlori) on

Steampunk Treehouse at Dogfish Head Brewery

Steampunk Treehouse at Dogfish Head Brewery

Steampunk Treehouse at Dogfish Head Brewery



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP