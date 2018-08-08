Steampunk Tree House at Dogfish Head Brewery

Recently while driving through Delaware, Lori and I visited the legengary Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton, DE. They have a wonderful tasting room and a really great outdoor space that features the incredible Steampunk Tree House as the centerpiece. The 40′ tall, 40′ wide, 8 ton tree house was created by Sean Orlando and the Five Ton Crane Arts in Oakland, CA as a Burning Man art installation for the 2007 event. The tree house then moved to its permanent location at Dogfish Head in 2010.

The Steampunk Tree House was made to explore the relationship between our rapidly changing natural world and the persistent human drive to connect with it and one another. It is our second nature.